ISLAMABAD - During the past two years, the management of National Highway Authority ( NHA) has taken several steps to bring transparency in the institution and make it self-sufficient as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Thursday that the organization was on the path of becoming self-sufficient organization due to austerity, transparency, good governance and introduction of the latest technology during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.
He said that on the one hand the NHA has saved substantial funds through the introduction of austerity measures and on the other hand its revenue has registered a significant increase. He said the NHA also made recoveries worth Rs11.90 billion and after audit of various projects and saved Rs3 billion in ongoing projects completion.
He said that for the first time in the history of NHA, the landmark Geographic Information System survey (GIS) was introduced and development of Geo database of its entire network located throughout the country was done. He said that the revenue of NHA also considerably increased with the help of Geographic Information System mapping process launched last year.
The project, he said, when completed would enable the NHA to digitize the complete information regarding utilities and commercial amenities in the Right of Way (ROW) of the NHA network. He said that after completion of the entire GIS mapping, a substantial increase in the NHA revenue is expected. It would also bring transparency in the NHA revenue collection.
The official said that for ensuring transparency, e-tendering and e-billing and -e-procurement process were being launched.
He said that an e-billing system would save cost and time, increase efficiency, effectiveness and improve managerial control. He said that the e-billing system was part of the Prime Minister’s vision for ending corruption, improving transparency and providing good governance.
He said that with the launch of NHA mobile application and now e-billing system, the NHA has opened all its record for the public and media.