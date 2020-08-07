Share:

ISLAMABAD - During the past two years, the management of National Highway Authority ( NHA) has taken several steps to bring transparency in the institution and make it self-suf­ficient as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

An official of National High­way Authority (NHA) told APP on Thursday that the organiza­tion was on the path of becoming self-sufficient organization due to austerity, transparency, good gov­ernance and introduction of the latest technology during the Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He said that on the one hand the NHA has saved substantial funds through the introduction of auster­ity measures and on the other hand its revenue has registered a signifi­cant increase. He said the NHA also made recoveries worth Rs11.90 bil­lion and after audit of various proj­ects and saved Rs3 billion in ongo­ing projects completion.

He said that for the first time in the history of NHA, the landmark Geographic Information System survey (GIS) was introduced and development of Geo database of its entire network located throughout the country was done. He said that the revenue of NHA also consider­ably increased with the help of Geo­graphic Information System map­ping process launched last year.

The project, he said, when com­pleted would enable the NHA to digitize the complete information regarding utilities and commer­cial amenities in the Right of Way (ROW) of the NHA network. He said that after completion of the entire GIS mapping, a substantial increase in the NHA revenue is expected. It would also bring transparency in the NHA revenue collection.

The official said that for ensur­ing transparency, e-tendering and e-billing and -e-procurement pro­cess were being launched.

He said that an e-billing sys­tem would save cost and time, increase efficiency, effectiveness and improve managerial control. He said that the e-billing system was part of the Prime Minister’s vision for ending corruption, im­proving transparency and provid­ing good governance.

He said that with the launch of NHA mobile application and now e-billing system, the NHA has opened all its record for the public and media.