MIRPUR - Elite class including the optimistic Pak-Kashmir Diaspora community settled in the United Kingdom, while emphasizing for early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue on Thursday termed it a key to emergence of everlasting peace the world over and South Asian region in particular.

The speakers expressed their views at a high profile All Parties International Kashmir Convention zoom-linked webinar titled ‘On way Forward To Brutal Siege and Demographic Changes in Kashmir’ attended by the think tank participants of high intellect and pen including the High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK H E Muhammad Nafis Zakria, host of the conference Raja Sikander Khan, Chairman Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council International UK, Lord Qurban Hussain of British House of Lords, Opposition Deputy Leader of House of British Parliament Afzal Khan MP, Former member of European Parliament (MEP) and Mayor of Burnley Wajid Khan, the world-fame senior Journalist Dr Yvonne Ridley, Senior Bureaucrat Miss Shamaila Mahmood, Chairman South Africa Kashmir Action Group Mr Salman Khan, Chairman Kashmir Solidarity Council USA Javed Rathore, Chairperon Kashmir Council UK Shanaz Siddique, Fellow of institution of Chemical Engineers Raja Shahid Akhtar, Vice Chair GPKSC Advisory Board Ch Zarait Khan, President Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council AJ&K chapter Syed Shabbir Ahmed, President Greater London GPKSC Raja Sultan and others.

The GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan said while addressing the moot held in London on Thursday, said that it was enjoined upon all sections of the life from the Jammu & Kashmir to lend all of their energies in support of the people of the bleeding Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir state in their just and principled struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian clutches, says a message release to the media here Thursday.

He expressed gratitude of all of the participants of the webinar for their healthy input particularly wonderful views and suggestions to raise the urgent need of more vibrant role of the Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora community for highlighting Kashmir issue the world over particularly in the back-drop of the current ugly situation of the IIOJK, which India has turned into largest prison on the planed jailing the freedom-monger IIOJK people including their seasoned leadership since the bleak day of Aug 05 last year.

Sikander said that hat he would definitely give the Kashmiris an opportunity to express their views in our future webinars.

He said that a full All Party International Kashmir Convention report with all the views and suggestions of all participants would be published within next few days, he concluded.