KARACHI - Over 20,000 tonnes of sludge has so far been lifted from three storm water drains of Karachi as desilting and dredging operation of nullahs continued in metropolitan city on third consecutive day, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesman said on Thursday.

In a statement, he said 10,000 tonnes of solid waste was lifted from storm water channels the other day.

Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has so far cleared 35 blocked points from out of a total of 42, which hindered the smooth flow of water in three main nullahs. FWO has so far cleaned 80 percent water channel of Gujjar Nullah, 85 percent of Korangi and 75 percent of Moach Goth nullah by removing the garbage.