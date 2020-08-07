Share:

Pakistan on Friday has reported 17 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 282,645. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,052.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 782 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 122,759 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 94,040 in Punjab, 34,432 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,821 in Balochistan,15,182 in Islamabad, 2,287 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,124 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,250 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,164 in Punjab, 1,219 in KP, 137 in Balochistan, 170 in Islamabad, 57 in Azad Kashmir and 55 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,079,033 coronavirus tests and 20,461 in last 24 hours. 258,099 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 826 patients are in critical condition.