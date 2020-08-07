ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed the United Nations Security Council for again taking up the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which has been on its agenda for over 70 years. In a series of tweets on Thursday, he said the UNSC, under the UN Charter, not only has the responsibility for maintaining international peace and security but also of ensuring implementation of its resolutions. The Prime Minister said Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support to the Kashmiri people until they secure this inalienable right.
Staff Reporter
August 07, 2020
