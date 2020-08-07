Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed the United Nations Security Council for again tak­ing up the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which has been on its agenda for over 70 years. In a series of tweets on Thursday, he said the UNSC, under the UN Charter, not only has the re­sponsibility for maintaining in­ternational peace and security but also of ensuring implemen­tation of its resolutions. The Prime Minister said Pakistan will continue to extend all pos­sible support to the Kashmiri people until they secure this in­alienable right.