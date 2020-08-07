Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday has arrived in Lahore on a day long visit where he met Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to details, the premier was accompanied by federal ministers Shibli Faraz, Shafqat Mahmood and Hammad Azhar, Advisor Shahzad Akbar and Chairman Naya Pakistani Housing and Development Authority Lt. General (retired) Anwar Ali.

The prime minister has been scheduled to chair meetings of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development and on education reforms in Punjab.

Imran Khan will also address provincial civil servants, including secretaries, commissioners and police officers through video link.

The PM will also inaugurate Ravi Development Authority and address the ceremony.