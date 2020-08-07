Share:

President Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) Shahabz Sharif has instructed his party leaders to highlight the poor performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

A political sitting at Shahbaz Sharif’s minister enclave resident in Islamabad was held late night yesterday while the dinner was served in the honour of the party leaders from the behalf of Shahbaz Sharif.

Opposition leader consulted party leaders over All Parties Conference (APC) and alliance with the opposition parties besides that discussion was also held regarding the cases of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the party narrative.

The party leaders gave their input on the party matters and future strategy of the party to the President While Shahbaz Sharif instructing the party leaders to highlight faulty performance of the PTI government said that Leaders should take appropriate decisions to get the country and the nation out of the current problems and difficulties.

A strategy was also set regarding Shahbaz Sharif visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.