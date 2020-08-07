Share:

ISLAMABAD - Khanna police have arrested two accused, including a woman wanted in murder cases, a police spokesman on Thursday said.

According to details, the DIG (operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed gave the task to all police officers across the federal capital for ensuring arrest of those involved in serious crimes, following the directions of Inspector General of Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

Following these directions, SP (Rural Zone) Farooq Amjad Butar constituted a police team under the supervision of ASP Usman Tipu including SHO Khanna Inspector Gulfraz, ASI, Haider and others, which succeeded to arrest the accused of a murder case identified as Ranjha alias Sharif and Ghaforan Bibi and started investigation after obtaining their physical remand.

IGP appreciated the performance of police team and asked to tighten noose around criminals and anti-social elements.