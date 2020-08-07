Share:

rawalpindi/ islamabad - A police commando drowned in a dam in Gujar Khan while a young girl was shot and injured in an armed attack in a private housing society here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, armed dacoits deprived citizens of cash and mobile phones in different strikes in twin cities.

According to details, a commando of Special Protection Unit (SPU) of Punjab Police namely Wasif Javed went for swimming in Ogahon Dam. While swimming, he went to deep water and drowned. Locals alerted Rescue 1122 which rushed to the scene and conducted search operation to find out the body the cop. Police also recovered the motorcycle, mobile phone and shoes of the cop at the bank of dam.

A police officer told media that Wasif Javed was deputed in SPU in Lahore and had arrived Gujar Khan on Eid vacations.

In yet another incident, armed men launched an attack on a house located in Abu Bakar Block of Bahria Town Phase 8 and injured a 20-year-old girl. After committing crime, the attackers managed to escape from the scene while a heavy contingent of Rawat police and security of Bahria Town rushed to the crime scene. The police investigators collected evidences from crime scene, recorded statements of victim and eyewitnesses. Later, the girl was moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical treatment. They mentioned the victim’s family told police that their house was attacked by some relatives over some domestic dispute during which Ayesha got injured. Police began investigation after filing a case against attackers.

On the other hand, gangs of armed dacoits robbed citizens of gold, cash and mobile phones in different parts of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Faraz Ahmed was going to buy bread from a nearby market in I-10 Markaz when armed dacoits intercepted him on gunpoint. The dacoits snatched cash and mobile phone from him and fled from the scene. The victim of street crime reported the incident to Police Station (PS) Sabzi Mandi, however, police refused to register a case.

Similarly, the gang of armed dacoit mugged mobile and cash from another man in the same area of I-10 Markaz.

In Rawalpindi, a gang of unknown dacoits having sophisticated weapons looted gold, cash, mobile phones and other valuables from the family of a military officer at Double Road of Sector 1 of Gulshanabad on Adiala Road on gunpoint. After committing crime, the muggers ran away. The incident took place within limits of PS Saddar Bairooni. Police are looking for the dacoits after receiving a complaint from the victim.