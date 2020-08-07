Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said all federal and provincial governments should implement decisions of the Federal Task Force on fast track basis so that fast growth of population could be stemmed.

He was chairing the 3rd meeting of the Federal Task Force on Alarming Population Growth in Pakistan in Islamabad to evolve strategy to lower population growth in the country.

“I will ask Prime Minister to increase funds for prevention of fast growth of population. The subjects of child and mother health care be included in the syllabus, he urged.

The meeting extensively discussed various proposals to check the increasing population and agreed to seek cooperation of media and Ulema to educate the people about the implications of fast-growing population.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and Council of Islamic Ideology was tasked to convene a meeting of the Ulema within a month in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Minister for religious affairs, Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, minister for commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Chair person Benazir Income Support Program Dr Sania Nishtar and others.