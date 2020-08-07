Share:

LAHORE - Punjab is all set to mark Tiger Force Day on August 9 by planting 1.2 million saplings across the province.

The Punjab government has plans to arrange as many as 520 ceremonies in different cities and towns to mark the day.

In this connection, Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar and Provincial Minister Muhammad Akhlaq met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday and discussed matters relating to the holding of Tiger Force Day in Punjab.

The CM stated that this day will be celebrated in a befitting manner on August 9 by planting 1.2 million saplings across the province. Usman Dar told the Chief Minister that the PTI government was committed to completing the target of planting 10 billion saplings in the country by 2023 to provide a clean atmosphere to the coming generations.

Usman Dar also apprised the CM about the arrangements being made to observe the Tiger Force Day.