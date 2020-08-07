Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe and conveyed deep sorrow and grief of the government and people of Pakistan over the loss of precious lives, injuries to thousands, and extensive material damage, caused by the explosion in Beirut on last Tuesday.

The foreign minister said Prime Minister and President had already conveyed our profound sympathies and condolences to the Lebanese leadership over this tragedy.

He underscored that, at this difficult time, Pakistan stood in strong support and solidarity with the brotherly Lebanese people.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also informed that 8 tons of relief assistance consisting of medicines and food supplies sent by the government of Pakistan as a token of solidarity would be delivered in Beirut today (Friday).

Appreciating the Lebanese people s resilience, the Foreign Minister expressed full confidence that they will grapple with this challenging situation with their characteristic strength.

Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their sympathies and solidarity at this difficult time.