Rain with wind-thundershowers are expected in Sindh, south Punjab and Balochistan. Rain with thundershowers is also likely to occur in upper Punjab, Potohar region and Kashmir.

Heavy falls at few places are also expected in lower Sindh and Balochistan during the next twelve hours. Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-eight degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar thirty-one, Karachi twenty-seven, Quetta twenty-five, Gilgit twenty-one, Murree twenty and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade. According to Met Office forecast about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Baramulla, Jammu, Leh and Anantnag is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain and thundershowers.

Temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar nineteen, Jammu twenty-eight, Leh twenty, Pulwama and Anantnag sixteen, Shopian thirteen and Baramulla fifteen degree centigrade.