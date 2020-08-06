Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rare stellar explosions produced half the calcium in the universe, including what is in our teeth and bones, according to a new study. The unique bursts, called ‘calcium-rich supernovae,’ remained elusive among the scientific world. But a recent examination provided the first glimpse into the last months of a star’s life and its detonation. Although calcium comes from stars, calcium-rich supernovae produce massive amounts of the nutrient all living things need to survive in just seconds. Researchers have recently located SN 2019ehk, 55 million light years from Earth, which emitted the most calcium ever observed in a singular astrophysical event.