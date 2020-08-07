Share:

Apropos to the letter published in The Nation, about K-Electric, the utility company would like to apprise the reader that at present, power supply is being provided reliably to all load-shed exempt parts of Karachi. Per the National Power Policy which is followed across Pakistan, areas with high levels of power theft do experience scheduled load-shed, which varies from 3 to 7.5 hours depending on extent of power theft and the timings for this are communicated via SMS to registered customers and are also available on the website. Through investments of over USD 2.4 billion, over 75 percent of Karachi is exempt from load-shed compared to only 23 percent in 2009.

Unavoidable circumstances, many of which were outside KE’s control, necessitated load-management in exempt areas to manage the supply demand gap during the June and July period. These circumstances included fuel shortages and reduced supplies from IPPs aggravated by peak temperatures. The power utility remains committed to serving its customers and has already implemented a USD 2 billion investment plan over the next 3 years to ensure that Karachi moves in a power surplus position. We look forward to timely support from all quarters as well as necessary regulatory and governmental approvals to materialise this.

K-ELECTRIC,

Karachi.