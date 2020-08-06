Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has teamed up with the likes of Kylie Jenner and Huda Kattan to explore their make-up empires in a first look at her new beauty series, About Face. Following on from the launch of her successful online platform Rose Inc. in 2018, the supermodel, 33, has taken on her first executive producer role for the upcoming show. The six-episode series, which is set to air on Quibi from August 10, will also see the catwalk queen interview her hairstylist, Jen Atkin, as she provides fans with more insight into the multibillion-pound cosmetic industry. In the trailer, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel travels to Dubai to meet up with entrepreneur Huda, 36, who credits her billion-dollar beauty brand to ‘working my a** off’. The mother-of-one later sits down with reality TV star Kylie, 22, with Forbes recently pegging her net worth at $900 million (£684 million).