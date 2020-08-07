Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday dismissed the Islamabad police report about tracing out the whereabouts of the kidnappers of Matiullah Jan, a senior journalist, and expressed concern over the defective investigation carried by the police.

Addressing the IGP Islamabad, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that stop culture of writing letters to various departments to probe the kidnapping of Matiullah. He said that Islamabad police do not have training of conducting investigation of criminal cases and they are acting like ‘babu’.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed gave these remarks while heading a three-member special bench of the apex court which conducted hearing of the suo moto notice related to the alleged contemptuous tweet by Matiullah.

The bench noted that the police report is nothing except writing letters to various departments and the agencies contain nothing concrete.

According the report submitted by the IGP, Islamabad, Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the head of DIG Operations was constituted to probe the matter and the police added Section 7 ATA to the case.

On the complaint of Matiullah’s younger brother Shahid Abbasi, the Aabpara Police Station had registered an FIR against unknown persons for kidnapping his brother in the morning and releasing him late at night the same day.

The report said that the geo-fencing of the place of the occurrence to trace out the culprits allegedly involved in the kidnapping of the journalist is still under process.

The Ministry of Defence was approached to ascertain the whereabouts of the alleged kidnapers from IB, MI, and ISI so that the investigation of the case could be conducted on merits.

It added that the CCTV footage of alleged suspects were also sent to NADRA for matching and provision of information of suspects which is still under process. The statement of school teacher Ritaba Sehar who was seen in the video was also recorded under section 161 CrPC.

The bench directed the investigation officer to physically go to each department for collection of evidence. It ordered to go to the laboratory for collection of forensic report and CDR.

The chief justice said that in criminal cases time is essence, if that is wasted then all the evidence will be destroyed.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan inquired that what happened to the six-member committee to probe the kidnapping of the journalist. What is its performance? He said that no report filed on their investigation.

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed said that he was also not satisfied with the police report.

Justice Ijaz inquired from Matiullah, have you filed the reply of the contempt notice. He replied that the court had granted him two weeks for filing the reply through counsel. He informed that he had recorded his statement before the police. Matiullah, however, sought more time to engage a counsel.

Accepting his request, the bench deferred the case for one month for further proceedings.