Share:

Pursuant to the decision of National command and operations center (NCOC) regarding opening of educational institutions in Pakistan, the Provincial Cabinet endorsed the decisions of NCOC wherein 15th September 2020 has been tentatively fixed as the date of re-opening of Educational Institutions.

In order to ensure the Schools readiness in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, all Educational Institutions within E&SED’s jurisdiction shall be opened for administrative and teaching staff to begin preparations for implementation of the approved SOP's for safe schooling of Children with effect from 6th of August 2020 with the following pre-conditions:

The Government Schools at the level of primary will open with staff strength not exceeding. The Government Schools at the level of middle will open with staff strength not exceeding. The Government Schools at the level of Secondary and Higher Secondary will open with staff strength not exceeding.

The Private Schools that are not imparting online education will be allowed to open with staff including teachers with numbers not exceeding.

The Private Schools that are imparting online education will be allowed to open with staff including teachers with numbers not exceeding 30% of their total staff strength.

The Staff will be required to observe all the laid down SOPS and Any violation of SOP's may result in immediate Closure of Schools and or punitive action against the delinquents. It was notified by Elementary & Secondary Education Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.