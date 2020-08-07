Share:

PESHAWAR - Secretary Information and Public Relations Department Arshad Khan on Thursday visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission, where he was briefed by Chief Information Commissioner Sajid Khan Jadoon and Commissioner II Riaz Khan Daudzai about the Commission’s functions, achievements and other important issues.

Arshad Khan was informed that at present the Commission has signed MOUs with GIZ, World Bank and other social sector organizations to improve service delivery, ensure transparency and proper implementation of the law in the province.

The programme provides advisory services in areas of cooperation, including capacity building of 400 PIOs in 15 districts, training on E-Filing of requests for information, awareness raising campaigns at 7 divisional headquarters for civil servants, civil society organizations, academia and think tanks, supports the provincial and local administrations, media and civil society besides issues in the post-Covid-19.

Chief Commissioner said the Commission in collaboration with World Bank would prepare and broadcast documentaries and radio spots and publish advertisements in print media to aware the masses about the benefits of this sunshine law. Besides three appellate offices/benches in Swat, Abbottabad and D.I Khan would be established. These offices would facilitate the complainants in hearing of their grievances instead of Peshawar.

Arshad Khan expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Commission and said the right to Information Commission was of utmost importance to both the government and the public and to overcome challenges being faced by it all available resources would be used.