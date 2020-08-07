Share:

ISLAMABAD - See Prime, the digital entertainment platform, has released its first original short film ‘Article 370’ on its YouTube channel, which follows a chilling account of life under lockdown in Kashmir. ‘Article 370’ tells the tale of Gul-e-Rana, a girl living a blessed life in the Kashmir valley and awaiting the biggest blessing of her life. Though, her world turns upside down when her home goes under strict lockdown.

‘Article 370’ is an emotional tale of heartbreak, sacrifices, and survival in devastating circumstances. “We couldn’t have chosen a better subject for our first short film under the See Prime umbrella.” stated Seemeen Naveed, the Executive Producer for ‘Article 370’.