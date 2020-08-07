Share:

KARACHI - A man axed his 70-year-old mother Ghulam Fatima to death in Karachi’s Dalmia area on Thursday.

Karachi East SSP Sajid Sadozai told that the suspect identified as Irshad Hussain attacked his mother at 06:00 AM. The victim was rushed to hospital but could not survive According to the SSP, the suspect allegedly killed his mother by hitting her on the head with an axe during a domestic dispute.

Hussain was a chief petty officer in a government agency and was on a one-year leave which began on June 20. Sajid Sadozai further informed that Irshad Hussain had been arrested. Further investigations into the matter were ongoing.