LAHORE

The Karachi stock market continued its downward spiral in the first half of the week with index shedding more than 1,000 points amidst persistent foreign selling and week sentiments prevailing among the local investors.

With sentimental concerns subsiding, value buyers made a surprise come back to recover 856 points in the last two trading sessions, restricting WoW decline to 0.8 per cent. Almost all major index heavyweights such as oil & gas (-3.8 per cent WoW), fertilizers (-0.9 per cent WoW) and banks (-1.2 per cent WoW) remained in the red zone. The activity remained mainly tilted towards large cap stocks with both average traded volumes (+7.9 per cent WoW) and value (+15 per cent WoW) witnessing a strong increase during the week.

Experts said that the market recovered over the week as investors picked up index heavy weight stocks on attractive valuations. However, the recovery could not cover for the earlier downfall as the benchmark KSE 100-index closed down 0.8 percent WoW. Average daily volumes improved by 8 per cent to 154.6m shares while traded value increased by 15 per cent to Rs7.6 billion/$72.4m. Foreigners were net sellers of $17mn in the outgoing week. Major net selling was seen in chemicals and banking sector of $7.1m and $6.2m, respectively.

On a sector level, industrial metals & mining topped the charts as it increased by 35.4 percent in the week followed by Forestry and electronic goods, which were up 1.6-3.0 per cent. On the flip side, oil & gas, multi utilizes and financial services fell by 3.6-3.8 percent, respectively.

During the week, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) released banking sector statistics for 9M2015. According to the data, deposits were up 12 per cent YoY, which is in line with last year’s growth. Advances grew by 6 per cent as against last year’s growth number of 10 per cent. Investments rose sharply by 37 per cent compared to 20 per cent in the same period last year. According to reports, Asian Development Bank (ADB) has forecasted 4.5 per cent economic growth in 2016 for Pakistan. In the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting held earlier this week, govt, in order to raise Rs40 billion, decided to increase regulatory duty on the import of 470 items by 5-15 per cent.

Imported cars also come under this list and duties on cars greater than 1000cc have been increased by 10 percent. On this note, Indus Motors has increased prices of its cars by 1-1.5 percent due to increase in prices of some raw materials, according to news reports.

In a bid to provide greater autonomy to the central bank, a 10-member panel will be established in 6-8 weeks, which will be given the task to set the benchmark interest rate, according to a statement by Ashraf Wathra, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). CPI inflation for the month ending Nov 2015 clocked in at 2.7 per cent vs 1.6 per cent last month. For FY16, experts anticipate inflation to remain in the range of 4.0-4.5 per cent vs 4.6 percent in FY15.

Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) conditionally approved the merger of the country’s 3 stock exchanges into Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE). Conditions include 1) divestment of 40 percent stake by PSE to a strategic investor within one year to a strategic investor, 2) sale of 20 percent stake in PSE to the public, and 3) more than 50 percent of the board of directors shall be independent and approved by Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Experts said that fertilizer sector is under pressure for the past few weeks as shown in accompanied graph. Probable reasons for this fall is 1) recent reduction of Rs120-140/bag (discount of 6-7 percent) in urea prices by local manufacturers to clean up their record inventories, 2) narrowing discount between international & local urea prices and 3) possibility of further gas tariff hike from Jan 2016. Fertilizer companies are offering discount of Rs120-140/bag on urea and selling at Rs1900/bag to offload their huge inventories. As per latest data of National Fertilizer Development Corporation (NFDC), local urea inventory stood at record 771k tons by the end of Oct 2015. However, as per our channel checks, this inventory have now came down to 300k tons as of Nov end. Experts reveal that this discount is for a short time and companies will most probably reverse this price discount from Jan 2016.