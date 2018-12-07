Share:

LAHORE - Voyage of Creation, Norway’s leading platform for fashion designers, has announced the designer line-up for a one-day fashion show Winter/Festive, scheduled to take place in Oslo on February 10, 2019. This year at VOC19, the council welcomes a mix of established and contemporary designers featuring both eastern and western collections on the ramp.

‘Voyage of Creation’ aims to provide and encourage production of value added products as it is the way forward making Norway’s industry competitive in international markets by building on relationships with buyers, both overseas and domestic, and establishing and strengthening ties with international businesses.

Talking to The Nation, Organiser of the event, Neha Ikram said: “We strive to create highly anticipated trends, concepts and talent in the industry all the while maintaining our authenticity and driving the credibility of fashion in Norway forward. Ensuring the integrity of our platform, we consistently aim to embody the latest innovations in the fashion world each season with a spirit of continuous evolution. I am particularly happy to reveal the exciting line-up of designers which promotes an eclectic mix of designers from all over the world.”

She continued: “We have invited fashion designer Nomi Ansari and Ahmed Bilal from Pakistan because they have a huge fan following in Norway. With this fashion show we hope to build long lasting relationship between Pakistan and Norway in future. We are also giving charity to The Citizen Foundation Norway, which is now one of Pakistan´s leading organizations in the field of education for the less privileged.” ‘VOC 19’ will be directed by Nadim Saleem. Saf´s beauty and Ilmaas Mohammed are official hair and makeup stylists. Digital support and media management will be done by Fuel Events & PR.