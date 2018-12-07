Share:

KASUR:- A 13-year-old boy went missing in jurisdiction of Pattoki City police on Wednesday. Shazia Bibi told the police that his son Hassan had gone missing. She said that the family had searched him everywhere, but he was not found. The police registered a case and launched investigation. Meanwhile, two persons were killed while three others were injured in traffic accidents here.–Staff Reporter

According to police, Shan Ali was on the way back home from Mandi Ahmedabad when the motorbike he was travelling on was hit by a tractor-trolley near Araiyan. He died on the spot.

In another incident, one Javed died while three others including Tanvir, Junaid, and Nafees were injured in a road accident near Kotli Pathanan on Hussain Khanwala Road. Police were investigating.