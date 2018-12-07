Share:

KARACHI - Bahria University Karachi campus held its 15th convocation at Convention Hall Maritime Museum, Karsaz Karachi on Thursday.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail graced the occasion as chief guest and awarded degrees and medals to the graduating students of PhD, postgraduate and undergraduate programmes.

As many as 782 degrees were awarded to the undergraduate and graduate students of Management Sciences, Professional Psychology, Computer Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Engineering, Earth & Environmental Sciences and Media Studies Departments.

The chief guest also awarded 32 gold medals and 26 silver medals to various students who qualified with distinction in their respective programs.

Addressing the audience, Governor Imran Ismail congratulated the graduating students on their splendid success and lauded Bahria University for the role it played. He appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy in nation building by establishing an esteemed organisation like Bahria University. He also recognised the efforts that BU has taken lead in starting maritime disciplines and acknowledged the contribution in imparting higher education. He was pleased to learn that BU has incorporated advance teaching methodologies to promote multi-faceted education, exchange visits of students beyond their normal test book education and knowledge.

The chief guest congratulated the students and their parents, wishing them a prosperous future and also appreciated the students who secured medals for the outstanding performances.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rector BU Vice Admiral (Retired) Muhammad Shafiq expressed his gratitude to the chief guest for his presence in the convocation. He said that the academic institutes foster the culture of academic excellence and in this process Bahria University constantly maintains high standards in every sphere of activities to align the future strategic directions. He mentioned the efforts of the Bahria University for providing the most conducive academic environment, state of the art labs and highly qualified faculty for its postgraduates and undergraduate students.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior naval officers, industrialists, businessmen and parents of the graduating students.