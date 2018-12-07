Share:

MOSCOW : The Afghan government and people want Russia to participate in the restoration of the country’s security system and the reconstruction of infrastructure destroyed during years of armed conflict, Mohammad Abdo, a member of the Afghan Parliament, told Sputnik on Thursday.

“Today the Afghan people need the international community’s assistance. This need became increasingly urgent following the overthrow of the Taliban government [in 2001]. The Afghan people expect Russia to assist the country in peace restoration,” Abdo said.

According to the lawmaker, Russia, as a strong regional power, can support Afghanistan in a number of fields, including trade, exports and imports. “Secondly, [Russia can assist Afghanistan] in security field.

Thirdly, it relates to culture. Fourthly, Russia in coordination with the Afghan government can make its contribution to the restoration of the country’s infrastructure destroyed facilities,” Abdo indicated.

Abdo added that Kabul, first of all, relied on its neighbors in receiving assistance rather than on remote countries like the United States.

Afghanistan has long been in a state of turmoil, with the government fighting the Taliban radical movement, which has been holding vast territories in rural areas under its control and regularly launches offensives in key big cities. The situation has been exacerbated by the activities of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.