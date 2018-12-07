Share:

LAHORE - Afsaneh introduced its winter collection Hayaat, a celebration of life in all its splendor and glory. The collection is dedicated to every woman who has a story to share, of mirth and merriment and the winds of change. Hayaat is a journey of self-realization and acceptance too.

The scintillating designs are inspired by earthy elements and sub-continental craftsmanship. Jewel tones immersed in Persian and Mughal motifs with traditional embroidery depicting our rich heritage. Hayaat has a wide array of timeless classics and modern cuts that has both a contemporary and vintage vibe. The collection is available at the stores.