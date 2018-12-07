Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh general secretary Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that all institutions in the country are independent and working in their respective orbits.

In a statement, he said PPP leader Maula Bux Chandio is giving baseless statements and scandalising the institutions. He should know that the institutions work in the constitution and PTI does not believe in interfering into work of institutions.

He said the people who looted and plundered this country are now issuing statements against the PTI government. He said the PPP and PML-N did not take any action against their corrupt elements when they were in power. He said now they are crying loud when they are facing strict accountability.

The PTI leader said that PTI government would not forgive any corrupt man and all of them have to face accountability process. He said action against the corruption mafia is in the greater national interest. He said in past the governments took huge loans, destroying the national economy. He said the PTI government has already started a process to steer the country of economic crisis, and bringing development and prosperity.