MOSCOW : All the votes cast in Kabul during the October parliamentary elections have been declared invalid by the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC), local media reported Thursday.

According to the TOLOnews broadcaster, the votes were nullified because of fraud that was detected in the city.

Media also noted that there were concerns on the part of several observers over alleged fraud in the electoral process.

Parliamentary elections took place in Afghanistan on October 20 and became the first such elections in the country since 2010. In 2016, the election was postponed over the country’s unstable security situation, as various militant groups, including the Taliban and the Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia), continued to carry out regular.