Begum Shamim Akhtar has prayed for her sons Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and other members of the family. In wake of judicial remand of former Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif, Begum Shamim Akhtar through a video message has prayed for the long life of her sons and other family members and also for the safety of party workers. She prayed Allah almighty may enable her sons to serve the country more and more. She also expressed satisfaction over the judicial custody of Shehbaz Sharif.