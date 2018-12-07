Share:

SARGODHA - Deputy Commissioner Silwat Saeed took notice of adverse healthcare at Govt Mola Bakhsh (Maternity) Hospital, and she ordered the health authorities to provide better health facilities at the hospital within a week.

She was chairing a meeting to review the provision of health facilities to patients at public hospitals on Thursday. DC Silwat Saeed said that Mola Bakhsh Hospital was the only maternity hospital across the Sargodha division. She expressed her anger over unavailability of medicines at the hospital. She directed the medical superintendent of the hospital and other Health Department officers to ensure an end to all kinds of irregularities at the hospital. She said that the government had approved Rs28 million for Emergency Block.