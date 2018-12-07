Share:

KARACHI - A book launching ceremony was held at Central Police Office on Thursday under the Curriculum Development Program (CDP).

DIGP Training Sindh Sharjil Kharal in the beginning gave a brief introduction to CDP while the authors of the books - Protecting Human Rights Module, Basic Investigation Module and Community Policing Module, former IGP Sindh Niaz Ahmed Siddiki, Headquarters DIGP and human rights expert and sociologist Iqbal Ahmed Detho, respectively also delivered speeches during the ceremony.

The Urdu and Sindhi versions of the Basic Investigation and Protecting Human Rights while English version of the Community Policing was launched.

Minister for Local Government and Katchi Abadi Saeed Ghani Saeed Ghani was the chief guest while IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam and deputy director INL Pakistan Chris Begraust also addressed the participants.

With the introduction and competition of these new modules, IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said that the gradual progress in these important areas of police work cannot be denied basic investigation, human rights and community policing are core areas aimed that improving investigation field and communication on provision of human rights and community policing skills of our police officers.

“The academic work coupled with ToT courses has helped us to develop a competent, efficient and skilled pool of police officers ready to perform services in the field of professional investigations,” IGP said.

While taking pride in announcing the addition of five manuals - Basic investigations in Urdu and Sindh versions, Protecting Human Rights in Urdu and Sindhi version – DIGP Sharjil Kharal said that both the modules have been developed in English version also incorporated in the syllabus to the curriculum and Community Policing Module in English version, has also been developed and incorporated. “These modules have been prepared with a lot of hard work and dedication,” he said. “These modules are primarily skills based and are aimed towards improving the skills of our police officers.”

As per the background, the CDP of Sindh police in collaboration with the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Section, US Embassy, Islamabad (INL) started in 2011. Since its execution, INL has supported Sindh police extensively in the area of Curriculum development for building the capacity of the workforce in order to meet the prevalent challenges. Apart from this, the significance of this program is to bring the police training at par with international standards of police training.

There are multiple objectives of it such as to improve the standard of Sindh police and to update the syllabus of in-service (basic and promotional) courses, to improve the quality of training making police personnel at par with international standards adopting and adapting them to local requirements and to ensure that all police trainers have been adequate training skills, apart from their technical knowledge in various fields of police work and attitudes by lining out a mandatory program of training of trainers course.

The five modules have been developed in three languages while the under process modules are included police station working, criminal law, counter terrorism, general public duties and capacity building of women police officers.