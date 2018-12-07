Share:

KARACHI - Pasban Democratic Party President Altaf Shakoor has said that sugarcane growers are suffering huge losses as the vested interests this year also have delayed the sugarcane crushing season, while provincial government is not taking any action to save the growers from financial woes.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said many sugarcane growers in Sindh are burning their crop because the crushing season goes delayed and they do not get proper rates for their product. He said the sugar miller mafia enjoy impunity be it the government of PPP, PML-N or the PTI, while the poor growers go always at the receiving end.

He said same feudal lords are also present in the PTI regime, and the dream of bringing a ‘change’ in Pakistan has already turned sour.

Altaf Shakoor the wrong policies of the provincial government of Sindh has already devastated garniture sector in the province. He said not only sugarcane growers, but the growers of wheat, paddy and other crops also face same dilemma every year, due to the apathy of the government.

He said the government instead of taking care of the interest of sugarcane has become sympathetic to the millers. He said the office of Sindh Cane Commissioner should play its due role and save the growers from this exploitation.

He said if the government failed to resolve the problems of sugarcane growers and the crushing season was further delayed, in the coming years a huge crisis of sugarcane would surface, as the desperate growers would ditch sugarcane and opt for better cash crops.