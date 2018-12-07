Share:

MOSCOW - Beijing demands that Canada immediately release the chief financial officer (CFO) of Chinese Huawei Technologies giant, Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested by Canadian authorities following an extradition request issued by the United States, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, media reported that Meng had been arrested in the Canadian city of Vancouver on December 1 on suspicion of failing to comply with the US sanctions against Iran. A bail hearing is expected to take place on Friday. The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa, in turn, has said that the actions of the Canadian authorities violated the executive’s rights.

“The Chinese side has already made clear its tough stance both to Canada and the United States. We demand that they immediately explain the reasons and grounds for the detention, that the detainee be immediately released and that her rights and interests should be duly respected,” the spokesman said.

Geng stressed that Beijing strongly opposed the introduction of any unilateral sanctions without the approval of the United Nations Security Council.

Meng, who also acts as the company’s deputy chairwoman, is the daughter of Huawei Technologies founder Ren Zhengfei.

The United States reinstated sanctions against Tehran following the country’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — the Iran nuclear deal — in May. The first round of sanctions came into force in August and the next round on November 5. The sanctions target not only Iran’s economy but also those individuals and entities who continue to do business with Tehran.