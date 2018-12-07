Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is discussing with China the possibility of relocation of Chinese light manufacturing industry to the CPEC Special Economic Zone located in Rashakai, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, CPEC Centre of excellence was on working on four research themes under CPEC but now two more themes were added, said Deputy Director Media CPEC Centre of Excellence while talking to the media along with the officials of Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) and PIDE. Deputy Director Media and Publication Amir Masood said that the new research themes are related to socio-economic sector and agriculture sector.

Dr Nadeem, member media committee PSDE, said that Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) will hold the 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and conference from December 12-14, under the overarching theme of “Pakistan’s Economy: The Way Forward.”

He said that PIDE is currently working on some important research topics, which is related to tobacco, food security and IMF. For example on IMF programme a study is being conducted on the issue of how Pakistan will work with IMF programme and without IMF programme.

National and international intellectuals, researchers and policy experts will discuss and deliberate on various issues related to the Pakistan economy especially with focus to how to deal current crisis and avoid such crisis in future, Dr Atiq-Ul-Rehman head media coordination committee PSDE.

Atiq said the AGM and conference of PSDE is a regular event taking place since 1984 under the umbrella of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), the Pakistan’s premier think tank, policy research institute and university.

He said that this year’s conference includes 5 distinguished lectures, 6 panel discussion sessions, 8 parallel technical sessions and the inaugural session. The inaugural session of the conference is likely to be chaired by President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr Arif Rehman Alvi.

He said that The conference will focus to evaluate the prospects of the economy, suggest the viable solutions and the way forward helpful in setting policy direction to achieve a higher growth trajectory in terms of economic as well as human development in the coming years.

This year’s distinguished guests include Dr Adil Najam, the lead author of report of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the report that won 2007 Nobel Peace Prize.

He is also author of UNDP’s Human Development Report for Pakistan. Pakistan’s leading economist Prof. Syed Nawab Haider Naqwi andChairman HEC Dr. Tariq Banuri for Quaid-e-Azam are also among the distinguished speakers.

Sub-themes of the conference are, but not limited to, poverty, inequality, human development, revitalizing export potential, climate change and water security, and role of media in policy setting.

Pakistan economy is facing many economic and development challenges and the government is struggling hard to cope with these challenges. These challenges include trade and current account deficits, climate change, water security, regional connectivity and health issues.