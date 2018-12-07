Share:

It refers to the news report about the decision of Balochistan’s Government for making the Chinese language as a compulsory subject up to matriculation level in the province. The step is appreciable to add the language but it should be noticed that in Balochistan why our own language is neglected and not being read as a subject in our region? This is the sign of being dependent on others while we are losing our own identities in the country. Firstly, the Balochi language should be read in the province then making others languages to be read. The government of Pakistan and Balochistan need to take serious step on this issue to save Balochi language in Balochistan.

S.P BALOCH,

Turbat, November 22.