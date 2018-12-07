Share:

Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan on Thursday said that PML-N workers led by Hamza Shehbaz again resorted to hooliganism outside the accountability court. Talking to the media outside Punjab Assembly, he said in past, PML-N showed same behaviour in the Punjab Assembly where it created rumpus by hooting at Punjab Assembly’s Speaker and breaking furniture etc. We strongly condemn what has been demonstrated outside accountability court today”. Chohan said the Supreme Court had given order for formation of a new Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on model town incident.