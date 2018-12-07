Share:

ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court on Thursday directed the government to submit a consolidated report containing steps for implementation on the project of construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam.

Making it clear that the top court will not let anyone take a single penny from the donated fund and that the SC was also accountable, the top court asked the government to suggest as to how profit could be generated from the donation so that it could contribute in meeting the cost for construction of dam.

The top court also directed the government to submit as to how much the government would annually allocate for the construction of dams under Public-Sector Development Fund (PSDP).

The top court also appointed Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) as focal person to coordinate between the organisations and the implementation bench of the Supreme Court, which is supervising the matters relating to Diamer-Bhasha Dam. A 4-judge larger bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took up the matter of dams for hearing.

“Not a single penny shall be spent except on Diamer-Bhasha Dam and this court is accountable for this money,” the bench observed. The bench also directed the implementation committee to make a website for informing the general public regarding award of contracts, procurement and other financial matters relating to dam.

The chief justice also asked as to what order the government required for constructing the tunnel through which the logistics will be made possible. He remarked that if there is any stay order on the site of tunnel then this court will vacate the same.

He further told the implementation committee and stakeholders to take the implementation bench in confidence in case there are any hiccups or hurdles in the project. The chief justice observed that the cause of donation was to highlight and sensitise the issue and now it had become a campaign and that there could be no back track in this regard.

The chief justice said that it had been learnt that the project of Mohmand Dam was being initiated in January 2019. He asked the Attorney General to inform the court if any assistance was required. With the directions the bench adjourned hearing of the case till December 24.

Meanwhile, fundraising for construction of Diamer and Basha dams is underway as donations of over Rs8 billion have been collected so far. According to the website of Supreme Court, the current status of dam funds’ account stands at Rs8,412,407,682.

The latest donation is by CEO Al Barka Bank Ahmed Shuja Kidwai who on Thursday presented a cheque Rs10 million as donation. The chief justice was the first to donate money for the fund as on July 5, he deposited Rs1 million as donation in the account titled “DIAMER BASHA AND MOHMAND DAM FUND–2018.

The fund, which was merged with PM’s fund by PM Imran Khan on September 7, can receive donations and contributions from both domestic and international donors, individuals and companies, and the general public has been requested to contribute generously.

All commercial and micro-finance banks and field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation have opened the Fund account to receive donations in cash, and through cheques, pay orders and demand drafts at all their branches across the country.

The donors can also make online donations to the Fund through internet banking, automatic teller machines (ATM) and other alternate delivery channels (ADC) using IBAN of their respective bank. Citizens can also donate Rs10 to the CJP’s dam fund by typing “dam” and sending the SMS to 8000 which will deduct the amount from the phone’s credit.