ISLAMABAD - Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) on Thursday conferred degrees to above 800 graduates in the convocation held. A statement issued said that 867 graduates including BBA, MBA, BS, MS and PhD in the fields of Management Sciences, Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Engineering Management, Project Management, Computer Science and Bioinformatics were awarded degrees in the convocation held here at the convention centre.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar, former Finance Minister and Governor State Bank of Pakistan graced the occasion as the Chief Guest while renowned atomic scientist Prof. Dr Inam ur Rehman was the Guest of Honour. Mian Amer Mahmood Chancellor Capital University of Science and Technology Presided over the Convocation. Dr Mansoor Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, in his welcome address congratulated students and parents for their presence in the memorable and happy occasion and declared the event as a significant milestone in the lives of graduates. He informed that the University has earned a prominent position amongst its competitors by putting high emphasis on Research and Development activity and its graduate programs.

While addressing the Convocation gathering, Dr Shamshad Akhtar said that in the present day scenario, education does not end with acquiring a degree; it is a lifelong affair exploring new horizons, and broadening of the vision, marching on a never-ending journey towards new frontiers of knowledge. The role of higher education becomes more prominent and wide ranging. In the present times, we do not only need just the conventional type of education. We are now faced with challenges of different types and it is the higher education which plays a key role in determining the position of a nation in today’s knowledge driven economy she added. Dr Inam ur Rehman, said that education plays a vital role in economic development of country. It raises the productivity and efficiency of individuals and thus produces skilled manpower that is capable of leading the economy towards the path of sustainable economic development

32 PhD graduates received their PhD degrees while 54 medals which include 32 Gold, 12 Silver and 10 Bronze medals awarded to the graduates who stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd in their respective degree programs. The ‘Jinnah Gold Medal’ was also awarded to an overall best graduate of the Convocation Faraz Qaiser Malik of BS Mechanical Engineering, on his overall distinguished performance in curricular and extracurricular activities. At the end Mian Amer Mahmood, the Chancellor of the University presented the University Shield and souvenir to the Chief Guest and the Guest of Honour.