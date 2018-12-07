Share:

The Edhi Foundation buried at least 43 unclaimed bodies in November. A spokesman for the charity said on Thursday that they collected 43 unclaimed bodies from different parts of Lahore during the previous month. The bodies were buried at Miani Sahib Graveyard. The foundation provided ambulance services to at least 5,697 patients during the last month and also shifted 173 bodies to morgue. The welfare organisation also provided free treatment and medicines to 9,558 patients. Similarly, the foundation served free food to 12,394 persons during the last month.