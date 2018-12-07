Share:

KARACHI - An election tribunal of Sindh High Court on Thursday issued show cause notice to PTI MNA Amir Hussain Liaquat on a petition of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar challenging the results of NA-245.

The election tribunal headed by Justice Omer Sial conducted hearing on Farooq Sattar petition seeking disqualification of his ex colleague, Amir Liaquat who joined Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the tribunal was informed that several call notices were issued but Liaquat has never appeared in any proceeding before the tribunal.

The SHC tribunal directed to call Amir Liaquat through issuing show cause notice to Speaker of National Assembly. The tribunal also ordered to ensure his presence in the next date of the hearing to be held on December 14.

Counseling on behalf of the plaintiff, advocate Akbar pleaded to restrain Amir Liaquat from participating in the national assembly.

In his petition, Dr Sattar requested the tribunal to suspend the notification of victory of the PTI’s Aamir Hussain, the returned candidate from NA-245 (Karachi East-IV), till the decision on his petition.

Sattar, who had lost from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Aamir Hussain Liaquat from NA-245, cast doubts on the election results saying that MQM-P members who contested elections were not given Form-45. He claimed that MQM-P members were “forcefully declared as losers” and that the elections were “engineered”.

The MQM-P leader also claimed that he had attached solid evidence with his petition about alleged rigging in his constituency and claimed that about 22,000 ballot papers were missing and evidence in this regard was available in Form-46.

Dr Sattar also alleged that his polling agents had been forced out of polling stations before the vote counting process started and that the presiding officers had not provided Form-45 to them.

Farooq Sattar and five other party members filed petitions in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday, alleging that their defeat in the recent general elections was a result of rigging.

Amir Moeen Pirzada from NA-241, Waqar Shah from PS-97, Masood Mehmood from PS-98, Asif Ali Khan from PS-126 and Jamal Ahmed from PS-130 also filed petitions, urging the high court to order recounting in their constituencies as they suspected rigging.