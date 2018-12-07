Share:

rawalpindi - The Federal Investigation Agency Immigration staff arrested a passenger on Thursday at New Islamabad International Airport who was trying to fly to Italy on fake documents, informed officials sources. The suspect, who was identified as Ali Gohar, son of Isfandyar, hailing from Dir, has been handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell Islamabad for further investigation. FIA immigration staff intercepted a passenger Ali Gohar who was leaving for Italy on a Permanent Residence Card through Qatar Airways flight number QR-615. During scrutiny of his documents, the Italian Permesso Di Soggiorno Number I01883368 was found to be suspected as fake, they said. They said the FIA Immigration staff offloaded him from the flight and sent him to FIA AHTC Islamabad for further legal action. FIA Immigration staff also seized the passports and other travel documents of the accused. Sources said the accused was arrested by SI Liquat Ali, who was the shift in charge Immigration at NIIAP. Till the filing of this report, the accused was being interrogated by FIA investigators at the HQ. On the other hand, a fire broke out in vehicles parked outside of Police Station Pirwadhai, said Rescue 1122 spokesman. He said Rescue 1122 and TMA fire-fighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire. No causality or injury was reported, he said. Meanwhile, FIA Cyber Crime Circle Rawalpindi raided an illegal call centre located at Chaklala Scheme 3 and held an accused for his alleged involvement in selling fake tickets of different airlines on websites. The accused was identified as Bilal, who was shifted to a lock up. FIA investigators also seized computers, USBs, mobile phones, internet devices and other documents. The raid was conducted by FIA Cyber Crime Deputy Director Mehmood Ul Hassan.