The FIA Thursday claimed to have arrested three men who allegedly received Rs20 million from three people on the promise that they will send them to Canada. A spokesman for FIA said Zaheer Abdullah, Shahnawaz and Nabeel submitted an application stating that Wasif Butt in connivance with Zafrullah Naeem, Rana Ghaffar, Yasir Chohan and Shahid extorted Rs20 million from them on the pretext of sending them Canada. The accused tried to send first three persons to Canada on fake Canadian visas from Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIAP) of Lahore when the immigration authorities held them. Following thorough probe, the anti-human trafficking cell apprehended the accused.