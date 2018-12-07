Share:

SIALKOT - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested seven human traffickers, eleven deportees, and two other persons for trying to travel abroad on bogus documents from Sialkot International Airport on Thursday.

According to FIA sources, it arrested two accused - Sajjad and Faisal Khan - who were trying to travel to Azerbaijan via Dubai from Sialkot International Airport on fake documents.

The FIA immigration wing found their travelling documents fake during a special checking. The FIA sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

Meanwhile, the FIA arrested as many as eleven accused Pakistanis, deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport.

According to the senior FIA officials, some human traffickers and their agents had sent these accused illegally to Turkey after getting big amounts from them. The Turkish Security Authorities had arrested them for their illegal entry to Turkey, and they deported them to Pakistan.

The FIA also arrested seven accused human traffickers including Shama Bibi, Nisar Ahmed Zafarullah, Aamir, Arif, Gul Muhammad and Adnan Asmat during a crackdown launched in neighbouring districts - Sialkot and Narowal.

The FIA officials said that the accused had been involved in sending local innocent people abroad especially to Turkey, Greece, Italy, Germany and France after getting big amounts from them.

The officials added the FIA had put the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigations were underway.

Five booked for burning paddy residue

The police have registered five separate cases against local farmers for setting ablaze residue of paddy crops in fields located in rural areas of Sialkot here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sadia Mehar told the newsmen that the district administration has also sealed as many as eleven smoke-emitting workshops, besides fining as many as 1,206 smoke-emitting vehicles, during the ongoing campaign launched in the district.

She also directed the officials of the environment and agriculture departments and traffic police to accelerate pace of anti-smog drive.

TAXES RECOVERY DIRECTED

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sialkot Sadia Mehar has directed the revenue officials to make all out sincere efforts to ensure 100 percent recovery of all taxes levied by the Punjab government in the district here.

Addressing a meeting of the Progress Review Committee held here, the ADC (revenue) said that early and complete collection of taxes is the prime responsibility. She said that the tax-evaders would be dealt with iron fists as well.