KARACHI - The experts at the concluding ceremony of the two-day international conference recommended that government should seek assistance of scholars while preparing the foreign and interior policies of the country. They should take advantage of research being conducted in the country in the field of social sciences.

The resolution also said that the government and masses both could take economical, moral, legal and social benefits through social sciences. The scholars demanded induction of ‘studies of peace’ in all higher educational institutions of the country.

The experts believe that teachers while educating their students regarding promotion of peace could defeat the terrorism and extremism. They also believe that social sciences experts, students, media and civil society could bring social revolution in Pakistan.

The Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Karachi, organized two-day international conference entitled “the new trends in social sciences and humanities in the contemporary world, with reference to the world peace order”, at Arts Auditorium.

The honorary Consul General Philippines, Dr Imran Yousuf Muhammad, informed the audience that Pakistan’s growth and progress depends upon peace within the country and expressed that armed forces have done most extraordinary job in bring back and maintaining the peace.

He mentioned that Pakistan must keep searching new markets for its products and to bring economical stability. According to him, the country has sold rice to Philippines which cost around US$25 million and this rice was produced in rural Sindh.

The senior analyst Aga Masood Hasan said that social sciences would be helpful in uprooting the extremism from the society. He expressed that unfortunately, Pakistan is not utility it properly against the extremism.

The domestic violence survivors face ongoing and challenging effects after enduring physical, mental, and emotional abuse. It takes time for them to adjust living in a safe environment, especially if a perpetrator was severely violent and/or committed the actions over an extended period of time, the Chairperson, Department of Political Science, University of Karachi, Professor Dr Summer Sultana, expressed on Thursday.

Dr Sultanan narrated that levels of overall reported psychological violence are higher than those of physical violence. “Of the diverse types of psychological violence, bullying or general harassment is more prevalent than sexual harassment.”

She said that detail research was carried out to evaluate physical and psychological effects on women’s life after being subjected to harassment either by her family, colleagues or even at common places such as streets.