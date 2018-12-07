Share:

KHANEWAL - Public and education circles in Khanewal district have decried the complaints of corruption and irregularities in Education Department under massive transfer policy.

According to reports, the educators, who were recruited three years ago, with the condition that they would not be transferred for at least next three years, but after the lapse of this mandatory period, the teachers ran up for their postings near to homes.

Now instead of transferring them on merit, the education department set objectionable conditions that the teachers who would deposit three advance salaries will get the transfer first. Thus many deserving but poor families could not fulfil such nasty condition.

The candidates and families alleged that Khanewal education department earned some Rs5 million in days for transfers of teachers on their favourite stations avoiding transfer merit policy of the school education department. They further alleged that these orders were distributed through political leaders of the ruling PTI. They maintained that clerks including Ismail, M Zubair and Munir Daultana, posted in education office since 1985, for 33 years, extorted money from teachers, mostly ladies. These three clerks with the help of other staff of the education department have established a corrupt gang, and no transfer, posting or recruitment is possible without bargaining with these corrupt mafia. Meanwhile, there are also irregularities in transfer of disabled teachers; no disabled teacher has been transferred on merit, and the disabled teachers also seek justice.

CEO Education Aftab Sial refuted the allegations and asked complainants to lodge complaints with DC Ashfaq Ahmed Ch. But public insisted that policy of merit was ruthlessly violated by the education department leaving them with no other option but to protest to catch the attention of chief secretary Punjab, secretary school Education Punjab, DC Khanewal Ashfaq Ahmed Ch, CM Punjab.