ISLAMABAD : The Information Technology (IT) industry in Pakistan - contributing to national economy – would produce around 12,000 to 18,000 new jobs during next year. The sector, showing reasonable growth, is projected to expand and grow across different categories. Along with contributing to the country's exports, it has been generating numerous jobs for people as well. IT sector's share in total exports is 3.5 per cent which was 1.3 percent in 2006. As per Pakistan Technology Industry Survey 2018, the IT community is going to hire thousands of employees in 2019. The survey has taken into account 94 technology companies across the country. It focused on companies engaged in software and IT-enabled services exports from Pakistan. The survey further revealed that 63 percent of the said companies generated average revenues of US$ 23,000 or less per year per employee. Moreover, 58 per cent of the companies earned less than US$ 800,000 per year while 86 per cent of the business employed less than 180 individuals among which 26 per cent were women.

Although organizers of the survey deemed the industry profile promising, they said that they expected the numbers to be higher than recorded.

"We thought the numbers would be higher, but in our space, especially software exports smaller is better. Bigger companies grow at slower rates. Smaller businesses grow at a significantly faster clip. While the number of larger companies has increased as compared to studies done in 2004 and 2007, we are still very much a young industry and the numbers show that. The numbers show that there is a lot of young blood at work and there is a room for tremendous growth in coming years," they said.

Moreover, the industry's growth has brought many people to work, thus increasing employment opportunities.

The survey revealed that in 2004 there was a 4,000 strong professional community and 14 years later in 2018, we are somewhere in 60,000 - 75,000 employee range.

That is a 15-20 times growth in employment. All this based on a small informal sample of industry. The numbers are likely to be higher for an industry-wide study," said the survey.