LAHORE - Jubilee Insurance qualified for the main final of the Lahore Open Polo Championship 2018 after outpacing Newage/Diamond Paints 6-4 in an important match played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

It was impressive performance by Rizvi brothers – Aun Rizvi and Turab Rizvi – who banged in a brace each in their team’s victory while their teammate Raja Temur Nadeem also contributed with a brace to complete the 6-4 rout of Newage/Diamond Paints. From the losing side, Antonino Menard banged in a brace and Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Alman Jalil Azam contributed one goal apiece.

The first chukker of the match saw both the sides starting the match well by converting one goal apiece. The first goal of the match came from Newage when Mir Shoaib fired in a field goal while soon after some moments, Raja Temur Nadeem struck an equalizer to make it one-all. Jubilee Insurance fully dominated the entire second chukker by smashing in fantastic four goals. Turab struck the first one of the chukker followed by Raja Nadeem’s field goal and a braced by promising youngster Aun Rizvi, as Jubilee attained a healthy 5-1 lead.

The only goal of the third chukker was scored by Newage, when Alman Jalil Azam converted a field goal to reduce the deficit to 5-2. Turab started the fourth and last chukker with his field goal to complete his brace and also provided Jubilee 6-2 lead. Newage/Diamond Paints though fought back well by thwarting two back-to-back goals yet they couldn’t add more goals and lost the match by 4-6. Saqib Khan Khakwani and Eulogio Celestino supervised the match as field umpires.

Barry’s outclassed BBJ Pipes by 7-2 to book berth in the subsidiary final. Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as hero of the day for Barry’s as he hammered fabulous four goals for the winning side while the reaming came from Nicholas Pepper (2 goals) and Daniyal Sheikh (one goal).

In the first chukker of the match, one goal each was scored by both the sides while the second and third chukker were dominated by Barry’s as they took 4-1 lead. In the dying moments of the third chukker, BBJ Pipes struck one to reduce the margin to 4-2. Barry’s maintained their dominance in the fourth and also chukker by hammering three more goals to win the match by 7-2. From BBJ Pipes, Bilal Haye and Ahmed Zubair Butt struck one goal each.