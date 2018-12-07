Share:

Lahore - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry will work together for the cause of trade, industry and business community.

The decision was made at a meeting between LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal and KCCI President Junaid Esmail Makda. KCCI Vice President Asif Sheikh Javed was also present on the occasion.

It was also agreed that both the chambers would evolve a unified strategy on the issues of common interests. Both the chambers would share and exchange all trade-related data for increasing the competitiveness of goods and reducing cost of doing business. LCCI and Karachi Chamber would also cooperate in preparation of proposals for economic uplift of the country and would conduct joint research studies to develop industries in Lahore and Karachi.

LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that harmony between the two chambers would help solve the problems being faced by the business community. He said that strength of the private sector lies in unity therefore they should extend full support to each other on all economic issues and challenges. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is taking a number of steps to educate its members on day-by-day international trade and economic scenario.

Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that overseas Pakistanis should be given maximum facilities by the government as they are playing a key role for economic uplift of the country by sending precious foreign exchange.

Junaid said that collaboration between chambers would go a long way in resolving the issues being faced by the business community.

They said that there is a dire need to boost exports of the country. He said that genuine issues of export-oriented industries should be resolved at the earliest.