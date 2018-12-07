Share:

Lahore - London Borough of Hounslow Mayor Samia Chaudhry called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi in the Assembly Chambers on Thursday

According to a press release, the speaker apprised the visiting mayor of the history and parliamentary traditions of the Punjab Assembly.

During the meeting Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Secretary of Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Councilor Danish Saeed, Nisma Malik, Ghulam Murtaza, Sajid Bokhari and Sajid Mahmood were also present.

Parvez said Pakistan wants peace in the world and has paid price in the war against terrorism.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan takes personal interest in public welfare. Parvez also praised Punjab CM Usman Buzdar’s efforts for taking personal interest in welfare of underdeveloped areas. The speaker said that the government will provide an atmosphere conducive for foreign investors. He also listed his feats as the CM of Punjab in Musharaf era.

Samia lauded the efforts of the government for the promotion of democratic traditions. She also acquainted herself with the Rules of Procedure of the Punjab Assembly. She appreciated the establishment of Emergency Rescue Service 1122, provision of free education up to matriculation, stipends for girls and boys students and other development works undertaken during Parvez rule in Punjab. She said that democracy is being strengthened in Pakistan with every passing day. Earlier, the British delegation also witnessed the proceedings of the Punjab Assembly.